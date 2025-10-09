CCI Issues New Cotton Procurement Guidelines

Adilabad:The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has introduced new guidelines for cotton farmers to streamline the procurement process and curb irregularities. Starting this year, farmers must follow the revised system to sell cotton to CCI and receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹8,110 per quintal.

The new system aims to reduce waiting time for farmers and ensure transparency in procurement. Cotton will be purchased from registered farmers at the designated market yards on the specified date and time, based on their slot booking.

Farmers are required to register and upload details through the ‘Kapas Kisan’ app, available on the Google Play Store. They must enter personal details, including name, gender, date of birth, caste, address, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and market preference. Additionally, they must provide land ownership details, such as whether the land is owned or leased, pattadar passbook number, survey number, total land area, and area under cotton cultivation.

The app also requires uploading documents like the farmer’s photograph, Rythu Aadhaar card, and passbook. Tenant farmers are also eligible to register.

The Union ministry of textiles introduced these changes for the 2025-26 cotton season following reports of irregularities in previous CCI operations. Investigations revealed that some officials and private traders, particularly in the Adilabad branch, allegedly colluded to buy cotton from farmers at lower rates and resell it to CCI at MSP. There were also cases where middlemen used tenant farmers’ cards to claim inflated yields.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah said that farmers must book their slots through the ‘Kapas Kisan’ app to sell cotton at MSP. He added that awareness programmes are being conducted among agriculture and marketing officials to implement the new system effectively.

The district administration has also set up a toll-free helpline (1800-599-5779) to assist farmers with queries related to the new CCI guidelines.