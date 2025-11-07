CCI Curbs Force Telangana Cotton Sales Below MSP

ADILABAD: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)’s restriction on purchasing only 7 quintals of cotton per acre, coupled with the issue of high moisture content, has severely hit farmers across North Telangana districts. The decision, based on recent yield surveys conducted during this kharif season, has forced many farmers to sell their produce at lower prices.

Due to CCI’s purchase limit and strict moisture content norms (8-12 per cent), nearly 80 per cent of farmers are selling their cotton to private traders at an average of ₹6,500 per quintal, well below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹8,110. Farmers producing more than 7 quintals per acre are unable to sell their full yield to CCI.

Previously, CCI used to buy up to 13 quintals per acre, but the new restrictions have caused major distress. Farmers say natural moisture levels remain high due to foggy weather and continuous rains, and even after drying the cotton for several days, moisture often remains above 20 per cent.

In Adilabad district, 1,36,752 farmers cultivated cotton across 4,25,932 acres, with an estimated yield of 33 lakh quintals. However, there is a sharp disparity between purchases by CCI and private traders, CCI bought only 7,961 quintals, while private traders purchased around 15,000 quintals. In Nirmal district, CCI purchased 4,500 quintals and private traders bought 3,000 quintals.

Farmers like Madhukar from Anokoli village alleged that CCI’s strict norms are effectively forcing farmers to sell to private traders, as their produce is rejected for exceeding the moisture limit. He demanded that CCI raise the purchase limit to 12 quintals per acre, as before, and relax the moisture limit to 22 per cent given the current climatic conditions.

Adding to the concern, CCI is operating only five procurement centres, despite announcing 27 centres in Adilabad.

Former minister Jogu Ramanna met CCI Adilabad branch manager Punit Rathi, urging him to relax the moisture norm to 20 per cent and remove the 7-quintal purchase cap. Meanwhile, BRS leaders staged a protest outside Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh’s residence, demanding that he take up the issue with the Central government to ensure justice for cotton farmers.