CBSE Sought Explanation From HPS Ramanthapur

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought an explanation from the Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Ramanthapur, over parents’ allegations of unilateral fee hikes and non-formation of Parent Teacher Association. Seeking a reply within a month, the CBSE warned of action if the school failed to respond within the deadline.

The CBSE said the allegations were of a serious nature and required clarification from the school for violating the provisions of affiliations/examination by-laws of the Board

It directed the school to submit point-wise explanation, along with supporting documents regarding allegations.

In the letter to the CBSE, the parents had alleged that the school had hiked the fee by 141 per cent in a span of four years and said they were financially exploited on promises of new buildings and enhanced infrastructure. They also alleged about the absence of Parents Teacher Association in all branches of HPS — at Begumpet, Ramanthapur, Warangal, and Kadapa.