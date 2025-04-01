CBSE officials to inspect schools in TG

Hyderabad: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to act against dummy schools, regional officers from Vijayawada will conduct inspections at schools in Telangana, and submit reports to the CBSE chairman, recommending appropriate actions, including disaffiliation of non-compliant schools.

The CBSE has urged parents to verify the affiliation of school before admissions. The board stated that every school must display its affiliation details on its website, including the year of establishment, infrastructure details, and staff information.

Parents can check a school’s affiliation status using its affiliation number on the CBSE SARAS 6.0 website, which provides information on active affiliations, affiliated schools and change in affiliations and including disaffiliations.

Currently, 638 schools in Telangana are affiliated with CBSE, including 128 in Hyderabad. However, experts warn that some institutions misuse CBSE affiliations.

"If a management runs four schools, they may obtain affiliation for only one while falsely claiming that the others as CBSE recognised. These unrecognised institutions often function as tuition centres, which are not regulated by any law,” said an education expert. “Many parents, unaware of this malpractice, enroll their children trusting the brand name of the institute,” he added.

Schools seeking CBSE affiliation will undergo a rigorous approval process that can take one to two years, depending on the compliance with CBSE norms and can face delays if they fail to meet mandatory requirements.

“If any deficiencies are found, CBSE notifies the school, allowing them two to three months to rectify the issues,” said educationist Vasireddy Amarnath. “If a school fails to meet essential infrastructure standards, its application is rejected outright. Fearing the rejection, school managements continue to wrongly claim CBSE affiliation despite being not approved, such schools send their students for board exams through other affiliated institutions, these institutions often mislead parents and students by falsely advertising them as CBSE affiliated,”he added.

CBSE is working to eliminate such dummy schools, ensuring that students are not misled. “If a school admits students without a valid affiliation number, the responsibility for their future lies entirely with the school,” a CBSE official said.