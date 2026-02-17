CBSE, ICSE Exams Begin In City Students Find Question Paper Moderate

HYDERABAD: CBSE Class 10 examinations began across the country, including Hyderabad, on Monday with students writing their mathematics paper. The question paper, according to students, was manageable.

“The paper was normal; there is nothing much to be worried about. I have written well,” said Lenin, a Class X student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Begumpet. Few others added, “It was manageable, the preparation over the past few months gave me confidence.”

Appearing at Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapuram, a student of Delhi Public School, Mahindra Hills, noted that the paper was moderate to difficult. Many others online, including experts, noted the same.

Principal Nandita Sunkara said the standard mathematics paper was moderate and “not an easy paper.” She pointed out that no theorems were asked. “Theorems usually give students an edge,” she said, adding that one five-mark competency-based question felt tricky and caused brief panic among some candidates.

The mathematics basic paper, according to her, was more comfortable. Others, however, noted that the basic paper was more difficult than the standard one.

However, Dr B. Ebenezer, vice-chairperson of the Association of CBSE Schools in Hyderabad, said the paper followed the board’s declared pattern. “Mathematics was set as per the guidelines. Around 40 per cent weightage was given to competency-based questions,” he said.

Theory-type questions were fewer, while application and case-based questions were more visible. “Competency-based questions are expected to be tricky, and CBSE has already informed schools about this change,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ICSE examination began with English. Students at St Martin’s High School found the paper to be easy.

“Today’s paper was easy. Nothing tough,” said Saron, a Class X student. Her relief was tempered by concern about what lies ahead. “Physics, chemistry and maths are the hard ones we are yet to face. After this, I want to take up arts. Science is too tough now,” he said.

Other students echoed similar apprehension about the upcoming science papers.

CBSE Class XII examinations also commenced on February 17, with the first exam being biotechnology. However, most city schools do not offer the subject. Students who wrote the biotechnology paper described it as moderate, though some questions were lengthy and required careful time management.

The entrepreneurship paper was rated easy to moderate, though case studies took time. For many schools, the full schedule for Class XII begins tomorrow with physical education, while physics, one of the major papers, is scheduled for February 20.