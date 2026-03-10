CBSE Clarifies on QR Code Linked to Rickroll Video

Hyderabad:After a QR code printed on certain Class 12 Mathematics question papers went viral on Monday for redirecting to a YouTube video, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday issued a clarification confirming that the papers were genuine and the security of the examination remained intact.

Following the exam, students reported that scanning one of the QR codes led to the video of Never Gonna Give You Up by British singer Rick Astley — a classic internet prank known as “rickrolling.”



In its official release, the CBSE explained that question papers carry several security features, including QR codes to verify authenticity in case of suspected breaches. “In a few question paper sets of the Mathematics examination conducted on March 9, it appears that when one of the given QR codes was scanned, it redirected to a YouTube video,” the Board said. “The question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised.”



While concerns about the veracity of the papers have been addressed, the Board noted that the matter was being taken seriously and assured that necessary steps would be implemented to prevent such issues in the future.