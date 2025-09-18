CBI Takes Over Advocate Couple Murder Case

KARIMNAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken over the probe into the sensational murder of High Court advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani in Manthani, Peddapalli district.

The couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight on February 17, 2021, on the outskirts of Kalvacherla village under Ramagiri police station limits. Following the incident, Vaman Rao’s father, Gattu Kishan Rao, moved the Supreme Court alleging lack of transparency in the police investigation.

Acting on his petition, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI. A team of officers has set up a temporary office at the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate and is reviewing all case records, including the complaint, FIR, remand diary, and charge sheet.

On Thursday, the CBI team began its on-ground investigation, visiting the crime scene at Kalvacherla and the family home in Gunjapadugu. They also met Vaman Rao’s father, Kishan Rao, and his brother, Gattu Chandrasekhar, to gather further details.

The agency is expected to question the police officers involved in the initial probe, as well as the arrested suspects. Advanced technology is being deployed to aid the investigation, which seeks to establish whether the murders were part of a larger conspiracy and if more people were involved beyond those already arrested.