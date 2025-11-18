CBI Quizzes Ex-MLA Madhukar In Advocate Murder Case

KARIMNAGAR: In connection with the 2021 murder of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and P.V. Nagamani, former BRS MLA Putta Madhukar appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning at the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate in Peddapalli district on Monday.

The CBI had issued a notice summoning the former Manthani MLA following allegations of his involvement in the murder case that shocked Peddapalli district.

For the investigation, the CBI has temporarily set up an office at the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate. Officials questioned both Madhukar and his wife, former Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja, on various aspects of the case.

The probe was ordered by the Supreme Court after the victim’s father, Gattu Kishan Rao, filed a petition alleging Madhukar’s role in the murder, which took place near Kalvacherla in Ramgiri mandal on February 17, 2021. The CBI has already examined Kishan Rao, other family members of the victims, relatives and several witnesses.

The advocate couple, who practised in the High Court, were fatally attacked with knives while travelling in their car after attending a court session in Peddapalli. In his dying declaration, Vamana Rao allegedly named Putta Madhukar, a claim later reiterated by his father, Kishan Rao, in court. Although the initial police investigation resulted in the arrest of a few accused shortly after the incident, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI in September 2021 to ensure an impartial probe.

Speaking to the media after the questioning, Madhukar said he welcomed the CBI investigation and expressed confidence in the law and the judiciary. He alleged that Congress MLA and IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu was politically targeting him and conspiring to falsely implicate him and his family.

Madhukar further claimed that Sridhar influenced Vamana Rao’s father to name him in the case for political gain. He said he had answered all CBI questions and urged the media and the public to recognise what he described as political vendetta behind his harassment.