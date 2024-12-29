CBI is on the job to get back phone tapping accused, says DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Sunday said that the CBI was trying to get Interpol to issue red corner notices against former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao to bring him back to Hyderabad for questioning in the phone tapping case.

He refused to reply to questions on the issue of actor Allu Arjun as the matter was sub-judice.

"Serving a red corner notice is an international issue which is taken up by the CBI. There is a standard operating procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed," Dr Jitender explained.

The DGP also responded on the rising incidence of suicide among police personnel. "It is common that the policemen also commit suicide. It could be pressure or other issues. We will look into the issues and provide proper counselling to policemen to prevent such incidents," the DGP said.