CBI Investigates Nalgonda Sub-Postmaster for ₹1.73 Crore Fraud

Hyderabad: The CBI has booked the sub-postmaster of Powerhouse Hostel town sub-office (TSO) in Nalgonda for allegedly diverting `1.73 crore of customers' money illegally. The issue was reported by the Nalgonda postmaster who complained of suspicious closure of time deposits and withdrawals.



The postmaster reported reported that the official was keeping excess cash without noting the liabilities. Though he was instructed several times to return the cash, he failed to do so.

The CBI said that sub-postmaster P. Ramakrishna had kept shortage of office cash of `6.2 lakh on December 16, 2023. It was also reported that `1.73 crore customers' money was diverted by the accused officer.