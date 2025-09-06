CBI Director Praveen Sood Visits Hyderabad

Hyderabad: CBI director Praveen Sood arrived in Hyderabad on a personal visit, during which he met officials from the city unit of the agency. His presence gained attention as the state government had recently referred the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI for investigation.

Sources said director Sood would have darshan at a temple on Saturday and return to the city by the afternoon. Later in the day, he is likely to hold an internal discussions with senior CBI officers. The review is likely to focus on developments in South India, including the ongoing cases under the agency.

With the Kaleshwaram project in the limelight, discussion related to the controversy may come up.