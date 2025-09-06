CBI Director Praveen Sood Admitted to Hospital

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, on Friday after he suddenly fell ill. Sources said Sood developed health complications while returning from Srisailam and was immediately shifted to the hospital upon his arrival in Hyderabad.

Sood had come to Hyderabad on a personal visit, during which he also interacted with officials of the city unit of the agency. His visit drew attention as it came soon after the Telangana government referred the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI for investigation. With the project already in the spotlight, his presence in the city has triggered discussions in political circles.