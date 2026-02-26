CBI Cracks 'Digital Arrest' Fraud: 3 Held

Hyderabad: CBI officials on Wednesday carried out extensive searches across six states, including Telangana, and arrested three accused in connection with a high‑value “digital arrest” fraud case involving about ₹1.86 crore.

The case pertained to the defrauding of a senior citizen from Kottayam, Kerala. Investigators, through digital forensics and financial trail analysis, uncovered a complex network spanning multiple states with international linkages.

The CBI launched synchronised search and arrest operations targeting mule bank account networks and fraudulently procured SIM cards. Searches were conducted in Goa, Bengaluru, Palakkad, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi, leading to the seizure of digital devices, debit cards, bank documents and other incriminating material.

A mule account operator was arrested from a hotel in Goa for facilitating cryptocurrency transactions. In Nagpur, a shell company operator was apprehended with a large number of debit cards and devices. A SIM card fraud facilitator was arrested in Bengaluru for duping individuals with “5G SIM upgrades” and misusing their KYC documents to activate SIMs later used in cyber‑fraud operations believed to originate abroad.

The seized evidence is under examination.





3-year-old Dies After Touching Live Wire

Hyderabad: A three‑year‑old girl died after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire at an under‑construction site near Chintal in Balanagar at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

Balanagar inspector T. Narsimha Raju said the incident occurred when the child was playing just a few metres from her house. “Without realising, she touched a live wire, leading to her suffering an electric shock and dying on the spot,” he stated. Her mother, who had stepped out looking for her daughter, witnessed the tragedy and immediately alerted her husband. Neighbours helped rush the child to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. The girl’s parents had just reached the police station at the time of filing this report.

“We are going to book a criminal case against Subhash, the owner of the under‑construction house under charges of negligence, for having left the wire like that,” the inspector said. Further investigation is underway.





Man held for burglary, 14 tolas of gold recovered

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man was arrested for burglary at Yellammabanda in Jagadgirigutta and gold ornaments weighing 14 tolas were recovered from him, police said on Wednesday.

According to Jagadgirigutta detective inspector Narender Reddy, the accused, Patro Shankar, resides in the same colony as the complainant in this case. Rekapalli Lakshmi, 63, from Yellammabanda, locked her house at around 4.30 pm on February 23 and hid the key under a drum near the door before leaving. Shankar saw that and after she left, he took the key, opened the door and entered the house.

Police said the accused opened the locker kept on a TV table using the cupboard key and stole about 14 tolas of gold ornaments before fleeing. At around 6 pm the same day, Lakshmi and her family returned home and found the cupboard open and the ornaments missing.

Based on technical evidence and credible information, the police apprehended Shankar. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the theft. A gold necklace, a black bead chain, a three-layer chain, a chain with a locket and four gold rings, were recovered from his possession. The accused has been remanded. A case has been registered.





23-year-old Gets 20 Years Of Jail For Raping Minor

Hyderabad: A special court for Pocso cases in Hastinapuram in Rangareddy district sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping and cheating a minor girl in Chaitanyapuri, on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on the accused and awarded the survivor a compensation of `4 lakh.

Convict Poosapati Madhu, a native of Midhanapally village in Suryapet, was charged under Section 376(2)(n) of the IPC and Sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

According to chargesheet, the accused, a relative of the victim, had come to Hyderabad in 2019 for painting works and stayed at his aunt’s house in Phanigiri Colony in Chaitanyapuri. During 2019-2020, he allegedly raped the minor girl promising to marry her on several occasions in the absence of family members. He later avoided her and refused to marry her despite intervention by elders.

Based on a complaint registered on December 7, 2021, Chaitanyapuri police filed a case and arrested the accused two days later. During investigation, the victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, medical examination was conducted, and forensic and call detail records were collected. A chargesheet was subsequently filed before the special court.

After the trial and examination of witnesses, the court convicted the accused and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The identity of the victim has been withheld in accordance with the law.





Retired officer duped of ₹14 lakh in 'digital arrest'

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals duped a 70‑year‑old retired Central government officer of ₹14 lakh on the pretext of a “digital arrest.” Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against the fraudsters.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Shamshabad, received a call from a woman identifying herself as Preethi Reddy from the ministry of communications, Secunderabad. She alleged that the victim had procured a SIM card in Bengaluru and sent illicit messages to several women, with 17 complaints filed against him.

The victim was then directed to contact a supposed police officer, Siva Prakash, SI, Bengaluru. A man later appeared on a WhatsApp video call in police uniform, interrogated the victim, and demanded his Aadhaar details. He warned that if the matter was disclosed, the victim would be arrested and his children’s careers jeopardised.

The miscreants escalated the threat, claiming it was a national security issue involving politicians and senior officials. They alleged that an account in the victim’s name had been used to launder ₹3 crore, and demanded ₹18 lakh to halt his arrest. Under pressure, the victim agreed to transfer ₹14 lakh via his wife’s account to a Fino Payments Bank branch in Navi Mumbai.

Police said the fraudsters attempted to extort further money by posing as income tax officials, but the victim realised the deception and lodged a complaint.





2 workers suffer burn injuries in reactor fire in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Two workers were injured in a fire that broke out at Smilex Laboratories Pvt Ltd at IDA in Jeedimetla around 1 pm on Wednesday.

According to Jeedimetla police, victims were identified as Bommena Pullarao, 28, a chemist, who has been working at the unit for the past one year, and B. Somaraju, 50, a helper from Suraram. Both suffered burn injuries to their faces, hands and legs.

The incident occurred when methanol and other raw materials were being mixed in a reactor during the ‘A’ shift. Complainant Pullarao alleged the static electricity was generated during the process, which triggered the fire.

Staff at the unit shifted both the victims to to a private hospital for treatment. Pullarao also alleged that the accident occurred due to the failure of the company management to take necessary safety precautions at the workplace. As a result, Jeedimetla police have registered a case against the laboratory management. Further investigation is underway.





Lookout notice issued for Anvesh

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police on Wednesday issued a look out notice to nab influencer Anvesh in connection with a case registered against him for making alleged objectionable remarks.

A few days ago, BJP leader and actress Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint alleging that YouTuber Anvesh made comments against a particular religion, hurting public sentiments. Based on the complaint, police registered cases and during investigation issued the notice.

Reports said Anvesh is currently touring abroad while continuing to post videos. His Instagram accounts were recently blocked by service providers following complaints and cases registered against him.







