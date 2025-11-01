CBI Court Sentences SBI Employee to 2 Years RI in Bank Fraud Case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The CBI court in Hyderabad has sentenced V. Chalapathi Rao, a computer operator at SBI in Chandulal Baradari Branch to two years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs.36,000 in a bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on May 1, 2002 against Chalapathi Rao and three others on allegations that during 1996 and 2000, he entered into criminal conspiracy with P.P. Krishna Rao, the then Branch Manager, SBI, Chandulal Baradari Branch and two private accused Viraja, who is wife of Chalapathi Rao, and Kaleem Pasha.

They obtained pecuniary gain in the matter of sanction and release of big buy loans on the basis of false and fictitious documents to the tune of Rs.50 lakh. Following completion of the investigation, three charge sheets were filed on December 31, 2004.

Since Chalapathi Rao was absconding since 2005, the cases against him were split up under separate CC Nos 08/2006 and 09/2006. The cases against the other accused persons were disposed of earlier. After meticulous efforts, Chalapathi Rao was traced at Tirunelveli, Tamilnadu and apprehended on August 4, 2024 while he was trying to flee out of the country under a different name.

Conducting a speedy trial, the CBI court convicted and sentenced the accused on Friday.