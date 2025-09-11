CBI Coordinates Return of Wanted Fugitive Munawar Khan from Kuwait via RGIA

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL channels. Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in case of forgery and cheating.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025. Munawar Khan has been escorted by a team of the Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, from Kuwait, according to a statement.

The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, Chennai at the airport on Thursday. The subject was earlier geo-located in Kuwait through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Kuwait.

Munawar Khan was wanted by the CBI in FIR Number RC 3(S)/2011 registered at CBI, STB, Chennai, on allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Cheating, and Forgery. Munawar Khan, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the Bank, the accused Munawar Khan left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender.

The CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on February 7, 2022 on the request of STB Chennai Branch. Munawar Khan was arrested by Kuwait authorities and decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

The Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminals. The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.