CBI Books Cases Against Contractor and Railway Official

Hyderabad:The CBI has registered cases against Sandhya Constructions and its officials for defrauding the Indian Railways in Kazipet by claiming fake provident fund benefits using forged documents. The central investigating agency has also booked cases against some railway officials for allegedly accepting bribes from the contractor.

Cases were registered against Sandhya Constructions, represented by managing partner Rajesham Gudla and its manager Arun Kumar Dasari, along with Gopi Andyala, then senior section engineer (SSE), Kazipet Central; Bhupesh Gupta Borra, senior section engineer, Warangal; Chakradhar DVSSSK, senior section engineer, drawings, Boduppal, Hyderabad; Ravi Muniga, Track Maintainer-III, Jangaon; and Arun Kumar Nellikanti, Track Maintainer-II, Warangal (Urban).



The CBI said a preliminary enquiry into a safety-related track maintenance contract in Kazipet revealed that Rajesham Gudla and Arun Dasari allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with railway officials to cheat the Indian Railways by showing deployment of more workmen than actually engaged. The firm allegedly submitted forged EPFO and ESI records, fictitious wage disbursement letters and muster rolls containing duplicate or non-existent names to claim full labour deployment.



The CBI officials have also registered cases against Kazipet Railway senior section officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh.



Despite a lack of statutory compliance, the CBI said Singh certified these fraudulent records and measurements without physical verification of the manpower deployed. His certification enabled the firm to receive payments across four bills for work that was either partially executed or performed with significantly fewer workmen than claimed.Officials said the bank account numbers furnished for salary disbursement did not exist in several cases, and some EPFO receipts were fabricated or belonged to unrelated establishments.

The accused public servants allegedly facilitated the fraud by certifying measurement books and attendance records without physical verification, in return for bribes from the contractor, the CBI said. Track maintainers Nellikanti and Muniga allegedly received unauthorised deposits from Sandhya Constructions.

The central investigative agency said the acts of commission and omission by the public servants caused financial loss to the railways and compromised safety-related track works. Following a complaint, the CBI registered cases against the accused and conducted searches at their residences and offices in Kazipet and Hyderabad.

