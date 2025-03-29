CBI books case against 5 Income Tax officials and another person for cheating assesses

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against six persons including five Hyderabad-based officials of Income Tax (I-T) Department – two Inspectors and three Senior Tax Assistants and a private person on allegations of cheating the Income Tax assesses.

The five Income Tax officials working in Hyderabad are Gulnaz Rawoof and Kuthadi Srinivas Rao, both Income Tax Inspectors, Quamar Aulam Khan, a Senior Tax Assistant at the office of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Manish Sikrawal, a Senior Tax Assistant at the Aayakar Bhawan office in Basheerbagh, and Mohammad Javeed, a Senior Tax Assistant working at the Income Tax office in Kondapur and the private person is Pulimamidi Bhagath, a Chartered Accountant, according to a CBI press release.

The case was registered following allegations that the public servants in connivance with each other cheated the Income Tax assesses and obtained undue advantage for themselves. They allegedly misused the data circulated by the Income Tax department in respect of the Income Tax assesses who claimed high IT refunds, with directions to send notices for initiating enquiry.

Misusing the said data, the accused public servants contacted the assesses over phone and threatened them with hefty penalties. Further, they allegedly obtained undue advantage into the accounts of the accused Chartered Accountant and got the same transferred into their accounts.

Searches were conducted by CBI at premises of the accused at half a dozen places at Hyderabad which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents. Investigation is continuing.