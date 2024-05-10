CBI books bribe case against Post department official and two others in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Assistant Superintendent of Posts Ch Madhavi and two Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – B Surender Kumar and B Trilok Singh, following a complaint.



All the three were posted at the office of Postmaster General, Hyderabad Sorting Division, Headquarters Region, Hyderabad. The case was registered under provisions of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and 120B (Conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was alleged that the official demanded a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from two accused Contingent Labourers (CL) for appointing ten Contingent Labourers as MTS.

It is further alleged that one of the MTS had given bribe of Rs.2 lakh on July 16, 2022 for himself and Rs. 1 lakh for another MTS on July 26, 2022 to the Assistant Superintendent at her residence and additional bribe Rs.50,000 was to be paid for the second MTS later.

CBI conducted searches at three places in Hyderabad which led to recovery of the incriminating documents and further investigation is on.