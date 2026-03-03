CBI Books 3 Engineers in Kazipet Rail Scam

Warangal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal case over an alleged scam in railway track maintenance in the Kazipet section of Hanamkonda district, naming three senior engineers, two track staff and a private construction firm.

The probe centres on G.P. Singh, senior section engineer and representative of Sandhya Constructions. Investigators said the accused allegedly raised bills for track works never executed, creating fake attendance registers to show deployment of labour and staff.

The FIR alleged railway officials cleared these bills without mandatory field inspections. Scrutiny of contractor accounts revealed suspicious transfers into the personal accounts of engineers, suggesting a quid pro quo arrangement.

The case was registered after clearances from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the state government. The accused face charges under criminal conspiracy (Section 120B), cheating (Section 420) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway to determine if more officials or beneficiaries were involved.