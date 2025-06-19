CBI Alleges IAS Officer Srilakshmi Hid Facts in Obulapuram Mining Case

According to the CBI’s submissions, Srilakshmi filed a review petition without disclosing the prior dismissals or relevant facts concerning her earlier petitions. The CBI emphasised that the court had rejected her earlier petitions and noted that there was prima facie evidence indicating her involvement in the misuse of office during the hearing of her initial petitions. The High Court had accordingly directed that she must face trial before the competent lower court.

Subsequently, Srilakshmi challenged the orders passed by the CBI court by filing revision petitions before the High Court. Upon hearing these petitions, the High Court acquitted her.

The CBI challenged this acquittal before the Supreme Court of India. The apex court observed that the High Court’s decision to acquit Srilakshmi without hearing the CBI’s submissions was procedurally improper. After considering arguments from both parties, the Supreme Court had directed the Telangana High Court to conclude the matter within three months.

In this context, CBI counsel Srinivas Kapatia has filed a counter-affidavit in the case, reiterating the agency’s stance and urging the High Court to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.