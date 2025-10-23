Cattle Vehicle Staff Shot Cow Vigilante

Hyderabad: A man identified as Prashanth alias Soni Singh suffered a gunshot injury in a firing incident near Pocharam on Tuesday night, after he and two others allegedly intercepted a vehicle transporting cattle.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the vehicle was travelling from Ghatkesar towards Pocharam. A group of three men, including Prashanth, reportedly stopped the vehicle and demanded transport documents from its occupants. During the argument that followed, one of the occupants, identified as Ibrahim Qureshi, pulled out a firearm and opened fire. He allegedly fired four rounds, one of which struck Prashanth in the body.

Prashanth was first shifted to a nearby hospital and later moved to another facility in Secunderabad for advanced treatment. Doctors confirmed that he remains in the ICU with the bullet still lodged in his body, though his condition is reported to be stable. Surgery has been advised to remove the bullet.

Following the incident, Pocharam police, assisted by the special operations team (SOT) and crime teams, launched an investigation. The clues team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence, while the IT wing is analysing CCTV footage and mobile data to trace the accused.

Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and Malkajgiri DCP P.V. Padmaja visited the crime scene and reviewed the progress of the probe. Officials said further details could not be disclosed as the investigation is still in progress.