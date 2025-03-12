CAT gives no relief for Abhishek Mohanty

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal on Tuesday refused to give any relief to IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty, who had challenged the decision of the Union department of personnel and training (DoPT) to relieve him from Telangana and directing him to report to Andhra Pradesh.

However, the bench consisting of judicial member Lata Baswaraj Patne and administration member Shalini Misra issued notice to the Union home ministry and DoPT and directed it to file its counter within four weeks, conveying its stand on the IPS officer’s petition.

In the application , Mohanty requested the CAT to set aside the DoPT orders relieving him from the Telangana cadre and requested to quash the reject orders of the DoPT on his application to continue him in Telangana cadre.

Petitioner's counsel P.S. Rajasekhar argued that Mohanty was born and brought up in Hyderabad and was a permanent domicile of Hyderabad and Telangana. Referring to the earlier order of the tribunal that directed the authorities to allot Mohanty to the Telangana cadre, counsel argued that the decision of the centre to send him to AP was without an appreciation of the facts on record.

The fact that Mohanty’s parents were from Odisha cannot alter his domicile status which was intrinsically linked to Hyderabad, counsel said and urged the tribunal to stay the Centre's order. He also cited the recent order of the tribunal that quashed the Centre's allotment order in respect of IAS officer Shiv Shankar Lotheti and said that Mohanty’s case was similar. The Bench adjourned the case to four weeks.