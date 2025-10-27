Caste, Loyalty To Play Role In Selection Of DCC Chiefs In Nizamabad, Kamareddy

NIZAMABAD: Congress cadres are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Social and political equations are expected to play a crucial role in the selection process. The involvement of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has raised expectations among party workers.

In Nizamabad district, TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior MLA and former minister P. Sudarshan Reddy are expected to play key roles in finalising the DCC president. The AICC leadership has reportedly gathered opinions from multiple local leaders to aid the decision-making process.

Several names are under consideration for the Nizamabad DCC post, including former MLC Arikela Narsa Reddy, former Nizamabad Agricultural Market Committee chairman K. Nagesh Reddy, former TPCC secretary N. Ratnakar, and Shekar Goud.

Senior leader Arikela Narsa Reddy, who previously served as the Telugu Desam president for undivided Nizamabad district for over a decade, is said to be the frontrunner for the post. His name has reportedly been shortlisted by the state leadership for the Nizamabad DCC position.

K. Nagesh Reddy, from the Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency, is also strongly aspiring for the role. Youth leader Narala Ratnakar is hopeful that the party high command will consider him under the Backward Classes (BC) quota. Belonging to the Munnuru Kapu community, Ratnakar is known for his close association with former APCC president D. Srinivas and enjoys popularity as a secular leader in Nizamabad, where he has played an active role in urban and local body elections.

In Kamareddy district, the race for the DCC president post has also intensified, with Kailas Srinivas Rao, Pampari Srinivas, Linga Goud, Geereddy Mahender Reddy, Akula Srinivas, and several others in contention. Around 30 leaders have reportedly applied for the position.