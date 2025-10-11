Caste Hatred Poisoning Society, Says CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday expressed shock over the suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar in Haryana. In a statement, the Chief Minister said the death of the Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP) was a disturbing example of caste-based harassment within the system. He said such incidents expose the deep-rooted discrimination that continues to plague society and warned that hatred toward oppressed communities would poison the social fabric.

“The living conditions of common people can be imagined when even an ADGP-level officer faces harassment on caste lines,” Revanth Reddy said. “Such disgraceful incidents will make people lose faith in the Constitution, equality, and justice.” He urged people to view this as not only an assault on an IPS officer but on the idea of India itself and called for a united stand against caste discrimination.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that Puran Kumar, who hailed from Hyderabad, took his life in Chandigarh after enduring caste-based discrimination and mental harassment by senior officials. In his suicide note, the officer reportedly mentioned that he was driven to the extreme step due to public humiliation, mental torture and abuse by Haryana DGP Shatrujit Kapoor and eight other senior officers.

Referring to the complaint lodged by Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet, Bhatti Vikramarka demanded immediate arrest and strict action against all officials named in the note. “Even after 78 years of Independence, such incidents within elite services like the IPS are deeply tragic and shameful,” he pointed out.