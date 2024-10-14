Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay on Sunday charged the Congress government with indulging in time-pass politics in the name of caste survey to delay the upcoming local bodies polls. He asked why the Congress government did not release the Comprehensive Family Survey report done during the BRS rule and charged whether it was a part of a secret deal between the two political parties.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Alai Balai event at Exhibition Grounds, Sanjay said that the previous BRS government had collected all details, including caste data, through a comprehensive family survey. He asked why the data was not made public, and what was the need for a fresh census.

He alleged that the Congress feared losing the local polls due to the non-implementation of Six Guarantees and farm loan waiver. "The state government is adopting a wicked approach on the caste census. Sincerity is missing in the government's actions. The government is adopting evasive politics on local bodies polls,” he alleged.

Earlier, taking part in the Alai Balai event, Sanjay said that Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, brain behind the celebration, was known for playing Holi. “When Dattatreya plays Holi, the colour used to last for three months,” he said. The leaders of all parties set aside their political differences and take part in Alai Balai and promote the culture and traditions of Telangana.