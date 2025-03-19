Caste census boost: BCs, SCs, STs get huge allocations in Telangana Budget

HYDERABAD: Banking on the recently conducted caste census data in Telangana, the state government made significant allocations for the welfare of BCs, SCs and STs in the state budget for 2025-26 that was presented in the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

The government has allocated `40,232 crore for the SC communities, `17,169 crore for STs and `11,405 crore for the BC communities.

Deputy CM and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said in his Budget speech: "The government has decided to strictly implement the SC/ ST sub-plan legislation. In 2023-24, the BRS government had left unutilised `13,617 crore meant for SCs and `1,317 meant for STs, which were sanctioned under SC, ST sub-plan. The Congress government has now allocated these pending funds in the budget in addition to the regular allocations."

Bhatti said that the caste survey has provided critical data, which ensures that the government welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

"This data will serve as a foundation for shaping future welfare programmes, reservations and comprehensive economic development policies. Additionally, significant budget allocations and expenditures for BC welfare are being made across various departments to ensure inclusive growth," he said.

He said that thousands of crores are being invested in fisheries development through the animal husbandry department, sari distribution for handloom workers through the industries department and flagship agricultural initiatives such as Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waivers through the agriculture department.

"This structured approach is intended to drive equitable development and uplift marginalised communities effectively," he added.

Bhatti stated that in the Budget, the state government not only allocated funds required for SCs and STs but also funds pending under SC, ST sub-plan since 2023-24.

"Respecting the sub-plan legislations made for the SC, ST communities and ensuring they receive their rightful funds is a testament to our government's genuine commitment to their welfare," he said.