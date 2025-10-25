Cash, Liquor Worth Rs 2.89 Cr Seized

Hyderabad:Enforcement teams have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and other items worth over Rs 2.89 crore so far in the poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Officials also seized liquor worth Rs 3.69 lakh (512.375 litres). Police recovered 0.197 kg of ganja and 0.011 grams of MDMA.

In addition, other items including vehicles, electronics, cookers, and sarees valued at Rs 1.37 lakh were seized during enforcement checks. The flying squads, static surveillance teams and police jointly conducted the operations across the constituency.