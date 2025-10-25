 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Cash, Liquor Worth Rs 2.89 Cr Seized

Telangana
25 Oct 2025 1:17 AM IST

Officials also seized liquor worth Rs 3.69 lakh (512.375 litres). Police recovered 0.197 kg of ganja and 0.011 grams of MDMA.

Cash, Liquor Worth Rs 2.89 Cr Seized
x
Enforcement teams have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and other items worth over Rs 2.89 crore so far in the poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Hyderabad:Enforcement teams have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and other items worth over Rs 2.89 crore so far in the poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Officials also seized liquor worth Rs 3.69 lakh (512.375 litres). Police recovered 0.197 kg of ganja and 0.011 grams of MDMA.

In addition, other items including vehicles, electronics, cookers, and sarees valued at Rs 1.37 lakh were seized during enforcement checks. The flying squads, static surveillance teams and police jointly conducted the operations across the constituency.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
cash seized liquor seized Jubilee Hills Assembly 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X