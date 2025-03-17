Case registered against three minors for sexual abuse of a girl

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police registered a case after three minors allegedly blackmailed and sexually assaulted another minor here on Saturday. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents.

According to Gachibowli inspector Mohd Habubullah Khan, all the minors, including the victim, were studying in the tenth grade. The victim’s parents said that the torture had started in November, when the victim became friends with one of the boys.

The same child in conflict with law (CCL), later morphed pictures of the victim and allegedly started blackmailing her for sexual favours. Threatened by this, when the victim gave in to his demand, another minor, recorded a video of the act.

The girl snatched the phone and damaged it. Later, another guy who learnt of it, who is also a CCL, blackmailed the victim and sexually abused her.

“It is after a few of her friends learnt of this that the parents were informed and a case was registered. They learnt of it two days back and lodged a complaint on Saturday. We have sent the three minors to a juvenile home,” the inspector said.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

315 held for drunken drive in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday night apprehended nearly 315 people for driving allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Of the 315 offenders, 233 were two-wheeler riders, five were three-wheeler drivers, 71 four-wheeler drivers and six heavy vehicle drivers.

Around 31 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200-500 mg/100 ml, while two were caught with BAC levels

above 500 mg/100 ml.

The Cyberabad police issued a warning that if anybody indulges in drink and drive and causes fatal accidents, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail with a fine.

Man burns wife to death doubting her fidelity

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman, who was doused with petrol and set ablaze by her husband, succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

According to D. Ashok, SHO, Amberpet, the accused, P. Naveen, on March 9 returned to his house in Patelnagar in a drunken state.

Following a heated argument and suspecting his wife P. Rekha’s fidelity, Naveen attacked her with fists kicks. After she fainted, he brought petrol from his bike, doused her body and set her ablaze, the SHO said.

Rekha, a scrap business owner, was married to Naveen in June 2018 and is blessed with a son and a daughter. The couple had frequent fights.

Naveen always returned home drunk and abused Rekha suspecting her relation with one of her neighbours, police disclosed.

Police arrested Naveen and booked a murder case against him under Section 103 of BNA Act and produced him before the magistrate for judicial remand on Sunday.

Youth dies by suicide in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: A youngster, 24, died allegedly by suicide at his home in Ghatkesar on Saturday. The incident came to light after his mother entered his room and

found him dead.

According to Pocharam IT Corridor inspector B. Raju, the deceased was identified as Bandari Sai Prasad, a painter. The complainant has been

identified as Bandari Lakshmi Kumari, 45.

In her complaint, Lakshmi said she suspects her son must have taken the extreme step because they had frequent arguments over his addiction to alcohol.

“He liked a woman. However, her family did not agree to a marriage and instead got her married to another man. Since then, my son has been addicted to alcohol,” she said.

In this regard, a case was registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Man booked for pushing wife under bus

Hyderbad: The RGIA town police registered a case against a man for allegedly pushing his wife under a moving RTC bus near Shamshabad on Saturday night. The incident left the woman grievously injured.

According to the RGIA police, the victim has been identified as Padma, married to Batanna, the accused, both residing in Mahbubnagar.

The incident reportedly occurred when an argument broke out between the couple while the man was in a drunken condition. Sub-inspector Tarun Kumar Reddy said, “During the quarrel, he pushed her leading to her falling on the ground. During the same time, the bus entered and she got injured.”

After locals spotted this, they immediately dialled 100 and informed the police about this. The woman suffered a hand fracture and was shifted to the Osmania Hospital for treatment.

According to IO Indrasena Reddy, after recording the statement of the victim, it has been concluded that the man pushed her under the bus and a case was registered against him under Section 118(1) of the BNS. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Case against YouTuber for promoting betting apps

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime police registered a case against YouTuber Harsha Bandaram Sai for allegedly promoting betting apps. While the case was registered last year, it came to light after TGSRTC MD V.C. Sajjanar uploaded it on X platform.

According to Cyberabad police, the case follows a complaint registered by a person, who allegedly lost Rs.13 lakh in betting, after being influenced by Sai Harsha's content.

In this regard, the police had registered a case under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 66-D of the IT Act.

In the complaint, the victim, a helper at a restaurant, claimed that Harsha shared links to the website on his Instagram account. The website claimed to be giving a 150 per cent bonus for a deposit of Rs.20,000.

Following this, the victim also claimed that he was invited to a Telegram channel ‘Harsha Sai tips’ for getting betting advice. After following his tips and gradually depositing money, the victim reportedly lost Rs.13,67,300.

Attempts to contact the cybercrime police to check the current status of the FIR went in vain. It is also known that a similar case was reportedly registered against the Youtuber with the Rachakonda cybercrime police.