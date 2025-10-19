Case On Ex-BRS MLA Over Abusive Video

Karimnagar: Former BRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan is facing legal action after an audio clip went viral in which he allegedly used abusive and vulgar language against sitting Manakondur Congress MLA Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana and his family in Karimnagar district.

The controversy sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests by Congress leaders in Manakondur and a formal police complaint filed by MLA Satyanarayana at the LMD police station in Thimmapur mandal.

In the audio message, Balakishan allegedly issued personal threats and used offensive language against the MLA, accusing him of drug use and reckless behaviour. He warned that if Satyanarayana did not change his conduct, he would personally confront him and “stomp on him.”

Balakishan also made vulgar remarks about the MLA’s family and challenged him to a public debate, saying, “If you have the courage, come for a discussion. Let’s see what I did in 10 years and what you did in two years.”

He further mocked Satyanarayana, saying, “You are a doctor, a professor, what kind of language is this? Shame on you.” The BRS leader alleged that Satyanarayana had abused him earlier.

He went on to threaten a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad to expose the MLA’s alleged misconduct and “vulgar activities” at the party office.

In response, Congress leaders and workers staged protests on the Karimnagar-Warangal national highway, burning Balakishan’s effigy and condemning his remarks. They demanded an immediate and unconditional apology to MLA Satyanarayana and warned of strong retaliation if such comments were repeated. Following the complaint, police registered a case against Rasamayi Balakishan under relevant sections of law.