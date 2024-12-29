Case on 2 for raping woman fighting with hubby

Police in Nirmal town registered a case on Saturday against two people in connection with a rape case that occurred in a lodge on Friday night. An investigation into the matter is underway.

According to a statement issued by the police, a man identified as Kalyan allegedly lured a woman at the bus stand after she had a quarrel with her husband and took her to a lodge, where he raped her late Friday night. Another individual, Yogesh, reportedly informed Kalyan about the woman and called him to the bus stand.

The police stated that the woman was later found unconscious in an auto and was immediately taken to a hospital. Upon regaining consciousness, she disclosed the events that had transpired.



