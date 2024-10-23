Case filed against X user for defaming CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: A user of X (formerly Twitter) filed a case against another user for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and panchayat raj minister Seethakka. Medipally police have filed a complaint against the user named Harish Reddy under the sections of BNS and the IT Act.

Complainant Ajmera Ganesh Nayak said he came across a tweet on X by an account holder named Harish Reddy and his account name HarishBRSUSA. The language used in the tweet was offensive and disrespected the CM, his family members and the minister. Ganesh added that he was traumatised and deeply hurt after seeing the tweet.

Harish Reddy’s account shows that he is an ardent fan of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao and a resident of Austin in Texas, USA. However, his wall no more shows the alleged tweet. The police have filed the case and investigating the matter.