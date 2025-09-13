Case Filed Against Manikonda Commissioner

Hyderabad: A woman from Jambagh has lodged a complaint with Narsingi police alleging dereliction of duty, criminal misrepresentation before the Telangana High Court, and facilitation of unauthorised constructions at Plot No. 25, Sriramnagar Colony, Puppalguda, against the Manikonda municipal commissioner.

Narsingi police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

The complainant, Anu Aruna, said her late husband had purchased a 300 sq. yd. plot through a registered sale deed. After his death in 2010, the property passed to her and her sons, Dr Suresh Chandra and Annu Santosh Chandra. In March 2024, they allegedly discovered illegal commercial structures on the plot, occupied by encroachers who threatened them when confronted.

A police complaint filed earlier was closed as “civil in nature.” Subsequent RTI applications revealed that no PTIN was issued, no property tax assessment had been carried out and a self-assessment proposal had been rejected. The municipality admitted the structures were raised during the Gram Panchayat period but failed to act under Sections 178 and 181 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

Aruna later approached the High Court. “In response, the municipality’s standing counsel, under the commissioner’s instructions, claimed the structures had been regularised and taxed for over a decade, contradicting RTI records. On April 22 this year, the High Court issued show cause notices to the encroachers and sought instructions from the municipality,” she said in her complaint.

She also cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Rajendra Kumar Barjatya vs U.P. Avas Evam Vikas Parishad, which held that all unauthorised constructions must be demolished and that municipal officials colluding in such acts could face criminal liability.

On this basis, she alleged that the commissioner committed offences of a public servant disobeying law; creating false records/reports, and abetment of land grabbing and corruption, while also causing revenue loss and contempt of court.