Case Booked against Telugu Film Actress Dimple Hayathi, Husband for Abusing Maid

Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 Oct 2025 1:54 PM IST

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her maid Priyanka Bibar hailing from Rayagada district in Odisha

Telugu film actress Dimple Hayathi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police booked a case against Telugu film actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David for allegedly abusing their maid.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her maid Priyanka Bibar hailing from Rayagada district in Odisha. In her complaint, she said the actress and her husband harassed, assaulted and abused. Priyanka alleged that she faced verbal abuse, insult and humiliation from the actress.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telugu film Dimple Hayathi hyderabad police case booked 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
DC Correspondent

