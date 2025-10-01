Case Booked against Telugu Film Actress Dimple Hayathi, Husband for Abusing Maid

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police booked a case against Telugu film actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David for allegedly abusing their maid.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her maid Priyanka Bibar hailing from Rayagada district in Odisha. In her complaint, she said the actress and her husband harassed, assaulted and abused. Priyanka alleged that she faced verbal abuse, insult and humiliation from the actress.