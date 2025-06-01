Case Booked Against Telangana Kabaddi Association Office-Bearers For Misusing Rs.1.20 Cr

Hyderabad: Telangana State Kabaddi Association (TSKA) former Joint Secretary Thota Suresh lodged a police complaint against the State Secretary K Jagadish Yadav and Treasurer KB Ramulu for allegedly misusing funds to the tune of Rs.1.20 crore allocated for the Junior National Kabaddi Tournament.

In his complaint lodged to Abids police, Suresh alleged that he was former Joint Secretary of TSKA from 2020 to 2024. Jagadish Yadav and Sriramulu have been working in the association for the past 40 years. They have allegedly misappropriated funds allocated for inter-district Kabaddi tournaments by the government, not disbursing a single rupee to district committees.

The duo also allegedly misused funds provided by the Sports Authority of Telangana, and despite the Telangana Kabaddi Association having only an official bank account, they opened another account at Bank of Maharashtra, Khairatabad Branch.

Through this second account, they allegedly withdrew approximately Rs.60 lakh without the knowledge of the association members, and also misused Rs.1.20 crore allocated for the 2021 Junior National Kabaddi Tournament in Suryapet, diverting Rs.50 lakh for their personal use, Suresh said in the complaint.

Additionally, Rs.20 lakh given by Chintala sports for Telangana Premier Kabaddi League was also allegedly used for their own expenses. It is alleged that they did not take prior consent from general body and EC meetings.

As the secretary, he was also threatened by the two for questioning their corruption and illegal activities, and he was removed from the Mahabubabad district Kabaddi association.

Unable to witness these misdeeds, he brought it to the attention of the Telangana State Kabaddi Association officials, but no action was taken against them. He could not lodge complaint for so many days due to health problems.

Suresh requested the police to take necessary action for the frauds committed by Jagadish Yadav and Sriramulu after a detailed probe and to render justice to Kabaddi players in the State. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case against them under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) read with 3(5) of BNS and took up investigation.