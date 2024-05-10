Case booked against Navneet Kaur for making ‘sensitive’ political comments

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police on Friday registered a case against BJP candidate Navneet Rana Kaur for making comments during an election campaign meeting stating that a vote for Congress is nothing but supporting Pakistan.



Based on a complaint lodged by election supervising officials, the Shadnagar police booked a case against Kaur, who is contesting on BJP ticket from Amravati Parliament constituency in Maharashtra. Officials said that Kaur’s comments amount to violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that is in vogue in view of Lok Sabha elections.

The case was registered against her under provisions of 171-C read with 171-F, 171-G and 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Thursday, MP Asaduddin Owaisi responded strongly to the comments made by Navneet Kaur during the election campaign that 15 seconds would be sufficient if the police are removed and added that no one was stopping her from doing so and he is not scared of it.

Responding to Navneet Rana’s comments, Owaisi said, “We will give time to them. What will they do? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in power. What 15 seconds, they can take one hour. Why don’t they do it?” he asked.