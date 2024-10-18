Case against two for defaming bakery

Hyderabad: Hayathnagar police on Thursday filed a case against two persons for allegedly defaming a bakery on social media. The accused, Narasimha and Veeresh, reportedly ordered tea and a cake at the bakery. “When asked to pay, the two said they were journalists and demanded the cost of the cake be deducted," Hayathnagar inspector P. Nagaraju said, quoting from the complaint.

When a worker, Anwar, refused, the accused recorded a video of a scuffle and allegedly started spreading misinformation about the bakery. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway. The video of the accused was different from what was mentioned in the police complaint. In the video, the two accused say Anwar touched a dog's mouth with a utensil and then used the same to prepare tea, without washing it.



