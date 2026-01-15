Case Against Talasani Srinivas for Remarks on Revanth

Hyderabad:The SR Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case against former minister and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav for allegedly making provocative and objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The case was booked following a complaint lodged by Congress leader Ravi Kiran, who alleged that Srinivas Yadav made derogatory comments during a public event held in Secunderabad.



According to the complaint, the BRS leader warned the Chief Minister against the proposed reorganisation of Hyderabad divisions, allegedly stating that if Secunderabad was “broken into pieces”, the Chief Minister too would be “broken into pieces”.



The remarks triggered sharp reactions from Congress leaders and cadre, who demanded an unconditional apology from the former minister. Police said that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.



Srinivas Yadav sought to play down the controversy, stating that his comments were made in the heat of the moment and were not intended as a personal threat, Srinivas said, “I have respect for people holding constitutional positions. My remarks were the result of emotional agitation and I withdrew them.” he said.