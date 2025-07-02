Case Against Goat Sacrifice in Telangana Temple

Karimnagar: A case has been filed against unidentified individuals and the organising committee of the Pochamma Temple after animal welfare activists complained about goat sacrifices in Rekurthi village, Karimnagar district.

Adulapuram Goutham, an activist with the Stray Animal Foundation of India and a resident of Malkapur village, lodged the complaint with Kothapalli police. In his petition, Goutham stated that certain people at the Pochamma Temple were conducting goat sacrifices in a brutal, inhumane manner, slitting the animals’ throats with knives before onlookers rather than in a designated slaughterhouse.

He cited the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950, which bans the sacrifice of animals and birds in or near Hindu temples and other public religious sites. “Festivals can be celebrated,” he argued, “but not with such cruelty.”

The police registered the case under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code, for voluntarily causing grievous harm, along with other relevant sections, and have launched an investigation.