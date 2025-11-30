Case Against Flyer for Misbehaving

Hyderabad:Naajar, a city-based software employee, was arrested and remanded for allegedly abusing an air hostess, RGIA (outpost) inspector S. Kanakaiah said. The incident occurred on Friday onboard an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai.



Police said Naajar had reportedly boarded the aircraft in an intoxicated condition and behaved rudely with the cabin crew throughout the journey.



After landing, he allegedly pretended to have forgotten his passport at his seat and asked a crew member to search for it. While checking, the air hostess reportedly found a chit containing abusive remarks.



Based on her complaint, police registered a case for outraging a woman's modesty, arrested the accused, and produced him in court. Naajar was sent to 14-day judicial remand. Further investigation into the incident is underway.



Tanker driver dies as car hits lorry



Hyderabad:A water tanker driver died after being hit by a speeding car driven by Sai Kumar, a wedding photographer, near the KPHB Metro Rail station at about 4.50 am on Saturday. Police subjected Sai Kumar to a drunk driving test which reported his blood alcohol concentration of 114 microgrames per 100 ml of blood, well above the legal limit of 30.

The victim was Bandi Santosh Kumar, 44, driver with an engineering college who operated a water tanker during off-duty hours. He at left the house around 8.30 pm. He had parked the tanker on the Kukatpally-Miyapur stretch to refill the tanker when the incident occurred.

“He was standing beside the vehicle when the car, driven at high speed, rammed into him,” said investigation officer T. Avinash Babu. Santosh died on the spot.

Police said Sai Kumar, the son of CRPF ASI Santosh, posted in Chandrayangutta, was returning from a wedding photoshoot in Miyapur along with members of his team. “We suspect he may have consumed alcohol there. We have arrested him,” KPHB inspector S. Rajashekhar said. The car has been seized, and his teammates may be questioned as part of the investigation.

The victim’s wife Bandi Manjula lodged a complaint with the police alleging speeding and negligent driving. A case has been registered, CCTV cameras are being examined and medical reports are being collected.

6 arrested for supplying mule accounts, SIM cards

The Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested six persons allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts, cheque books and SIM cards to online trading scam operators across multiple states. Police said the network helped fake trading platforms receive deposits from victims and circulate funds for commission-based payouts, Cyberabad cybercrime DCP Y.V. Sudheendra said in a press meet on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Venigalla Srinivas Rao, Chitta Ganesh, Gandluru Naveen Kumar Reddy, Maddiralla Sudheer, all from AP; Sathuri Rajesh of Medchal and Mohammad Ashraf from the city.

According to the police, Srinivas Rao and Ganesh sourced bank accounts and SIM cards, while Naveen Kumar Reddy coordinated onboarding of account holders. Police said forensic examination of seized mobile phones revealed images of 60 cheque leaves and digital records connecting the network to nearly 400 alleged cyber fraud cases nationwide, including three reported in Cyberabad limits. “One of them was involved in swindling `1 crore from a victim in Cyberabad,” the cybercrime DCP revealed.

The accounts were reportedly passed to Sathuri Rajesh at a rate of `1 lakh per `1 crore turnover and `10,000 per account. Rajesh supplied the accounts to Sudheer and Ashraf at 2 per cent commission, police said. Sudheer provided credentials to another person at 5 per cent commission, while Ashraf allegedly transmitted multiple banking profiles through a Telegram handle to overseas handlers.



Cyberabad police said the total reported loss in the case so far was `1,09,50,000. Seized property includes seven mobile phones, three cheque books and 11 SIM cards.



Police added that remaining accused are absconding and further arrests are likely. Police cautioned the public against renting or sharing bank accounts, SIM cards or OTP credentials, stating that doing so constitutes a punishable offence under law.

