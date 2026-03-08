Career Interruptions Affect Women’s Representation In Medical Leadership

Hyderabad: Women hold leadership roles in medical institutions under the Director of Medical Education in Telangana, though their representation remains limited in several positions. Women doctors say the lower percentage in top posts is linked to career interruptions rather than capability.

Of the DME's 35 medical colleges, 12 have women principals. Among 48 teaching hospitals, 14 have women superintendents. All principals of the 37 colleges of nursing are women, as also the heads of all seven schools of nursing.

“Women are not to be compared with men—they stand equal in strength, intelligence, and capability. In many ways, women display extraordinary resilience and adaptability," Dr N. Vani, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, told Deccan Chronicle. "A woman can seamlessly move from making critical professional decisions to caring for a child, from managing institutions to handling diapers at home. Men need to be smarter to beat us women.”

On the lower percentage of women in leadership roles, Dr Vani explained: “Yes, because of career interruptions, childbirth etc, Social expectations and roles. Workplace environment. Capability was never a problem.”

Dr R. Anitha, superintendent of the Institute of Mental Health, said the institute is mostly headed by women including the superintendent, HOD, civil surgeon and RMO. “Psychology, when I entered the field, was male-dominated. In the 2004 PG course, I was the only woman out of six because women thought that

psychiatry patients will be aggressive."

"Later, women understood that most men are comfortable with women and we are good listeners, have patience, empathy as we sit 1 hour to 45 minutes for one counselling. For last one year there are more women becoming superintendents,” Dr Anitha said.

Dr P. Modini, superintendent of the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, said appointments were largely based on seniority. “It is about seniority and default that we all are in positions but for this to happen there should be more women at entry points."

Dr Modini recalled that when she did her PG in 1982, 50 per cent of the students were women. "When

my daughter did the course in 2014, there are 70 per cent women in medical studies. As more women join, they will certainly rise to superior positions. We have the virtue of sacrifice and multitasking and also manage public officials, politicians with honesty,” she said.

Dr K. Indira, Principal of Gandhi Medical College, said equal opportunities at would will help women rise. “We are growing but discrimination must stop in rural areas. Sixty years ago, I was education as my father took it on as a responsibility, though making girls study was not considered mandatory (at that time).

"Equally opportunities from home will rise for women. Anything is given we will gain. Family life is crucial, they are not missing out on opportunities, enjoy motherhood, faculty, and PG student must need maternity leave,” Dr Indira said.