Career Guidance Helpline Launched

Hyderabad:Samagra Shiksha, Telangana, in collaboration with UNICEF and NGO Nirmaan, has launched a toll‑free career guidance helpline for students of government schools, according to a press release. The service, available at 1800‑425‑2428, operates from 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday, and offers free counselling to students, parents and teachers.

The helpline is aimed at students in government institutions, including KGBVs, PM SHRI schools, Telangana Model schools and Telangana residential educational institutions society schools. It addresses queries on subject selection, career options after Classes X and XII, higher education opportunities, skill development pathways and scholarship schemes.



Trained career counsellors respond to calls and provide age‑appropriate guidance, with special focus on reaching students from rural and underserved areas to bridge information gaps around education and career choices.



The helpline functions during designated hours and maintains confidentiality. Call data and trends are reviewed regularly to understand student needs and strengthen career guidance interventions at school and district levels.

