Cardinal Anthony Is First Telugu To Head Bishops Council

Hyderabad: Cardinal Poola Anthony, the Archbishop of Hyderabad, has been elected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), becoming the first Telugu to head the national body.

The election was held on Friday during the CBCI general assembly at St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, the CBCI said in a communication issued on Saturday. Cardinal Anthony succeeds Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. The development has been described as a significant moment for the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council, with members of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad expressing jubilation on receiving the news.

As president, Cardinal Anthony will lead the CBCI in coordinating pastoral, social and evangelising initiatives of the Catholic Church in India, including its work in education, healthcare and social outreach.

Rev Msgr Y. Balashowry, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, along with clergy, religious and the faithful, expressed joy over the election and extended congratulations to the Cardinal, assuring him of prayers and best wishes.

Rev Fr Raju Alex, deputy secretary of the Telugu Catholic Bishops’ Council, said, “a proud moment for the Telugu clergy and faithful, as their own man had be ascended in a top leadership.”