Cardiac Stimulant Drugs Sold Illegally to Gym-Goers Seized in Secunderabad: DCA

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized illegally stocked and sold cardiac stimulant drugs — Termin and Termiva injections from a person at Namalagundu in Secunderabad. These drugs were being sold illegally to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding.

Based on inputs received from Karkhana police, the DCA officials conducted a raid on an unlicensed premise belonging to M. Naresh at Namalagundu. During the raid, officials detected stocks of a cardiac stimulant drug, 'Mephentermine Sulphate’ injection, which were being illegally stocked and sold to gym-goers for abuse in bodybuilding, said DCA Director-General Shahnawaz Qasim.

The injections were being supplied for abuse by Naresh. Mephentermine Sulphate injection is a cardiac stimulant primarily used to normalize decreased blood pressure that may arise from administering anesthesia in spinal procedures during surgery.

This medication induces increased release of noradrenaline, thereby enhancing cardiac output. By augmenting the pumping capacity of the heart and constricting blood vessels, it rapidly raises blood pressure. It's crucial to note that only a doctor should determine the appropriate dose and duration of this medicine for each individual.

However, the injection, with its cardiac stimulatory action, is being misused to enhance endurance in bodybuilders. Certain gyms are illegally selling the injection to gym-goers who misuse it to improve physical performance in competitive sports or bodybuilding.

Abuse of Mephentermine Sulphate injections can lead to various adverse effects, including cardiovascular disorders, and may even result in death if misused. Officials seized 66 vials of Termiva and Termin injections from the possession of Naresh.

The illegal stocking and sale of such prescription drugs to gym-goers constitute a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and individuals involved are liable for imprisonment of up to five years, Qasim added.