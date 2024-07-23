Carbon Monoxide Gas Cause of Family’s Death in Sanathagar: Police

Hyderabad: Carbon monoxide gas released from the gas-based heater in their house killed three members of a family in Sanathagar Czech Colony here on Sunday.

According to initial reports, R. Venkatesh (59), his wife Madhavi (52) and their son Harikrishna (30) inhaled the colorless and odorless gas, fell unconscious and subsequently died, said police probing the incident.

Balnagar DCP K. Suresh said that “The preliminary investigation indicates that carbon monoxide gas from a gas-based heater caused the death. A detailed investigation is still on. We are waiting for the full report.”

“The family had connected a LPG gas cylinder to the geyser in the bathroom. The gas leaked, leading to their tragic deaths. We strongly advise residents to keep LPG cylinders at a safe distance and in open areas like balconies, away from direct contact with people,” said ACP G. Hanumanth Rao.

The bodies were found in the bathroom. The house help who went to the house at 4 pm on Sunday informed the neighbours who called the police.

The police according to reliminary investigations had presumed that the victims had suffered a fatal electric shock while using the geyser.