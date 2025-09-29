Car Rams Into Vehicle on ORR, Kills IT Staffer, 2 Hurt

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old IT employee hailing from AP was killed and two others, including a five-year-old girl, were injured when their car rammed into an unidentified vehicle on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), near Thondapalli in Shamshabad, on Sunday morning. Police identified the victim as Devarapalli Ashok Kumar from Prakasam district.

Kumar was travelling in the car with his brother Uday Bhaskar Reddy, wife Janakamma, sister, and a five-year-old daughter. The accident occurred at about 6 am. Ashok Kumar died on the spot, while Bhaskar Reddy and the child were injured. Both were shifted to a private hospital in Shamshabad, where they are undergoing treatment, RGIA police said.

“Preliminary inquiries suggest Ashok Kumar was either overspeeding or may have been drowsy as he was driving early in the morning,” investigation officer T. Indrasen Reddy said. Based on a complaint by Janakamma, RGIA police registered a case of death due to negligence and rash conduct endangering life.

Bomb Scare at RGI Airport Turns Out to be Hoax Call

Hyderabad: Shamshabad airport officials early in the morning received an email claiming that a bomb had been placed on the premises. This triggered intense checks by police dog squads and bomb detection teams. After an extensive search, the police declared the mail to be a hoax.

According to RGI Airport outpost sub-inspector Harika, after they received the call at 6.06 am the airport authorities called the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which oversees security at the airport, who informed the local police.

“It was a non-specific email, and did not mention any section of the airport or plane where the bomb was planted,” the sub-inspector said, adding that the police register a case and trace the origin of the mail after receiving a formal complaint from the airport authorities.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Sales Executive Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old sales executive died by suicide at the HMT Grounds in Jeedimetla, on Saturday morning. Police said the deceased, Yalagandula Sharan Deep, worked with a pharmaceutical company. His father, Yalagandula Navamohan, 55, a labourer, told the police that he received a call about 7.30 am informing him that his son had taken the extreme step.

In his complaint, Navamohan described his son as “gentle at heart” and suggested he may have done this due to mental stress.

Jeedimetla inspector G. Mallesh said that preliminary inquiries revealed Sharan Deep was under financial strain, which could have led to the incident. His body was shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination.

Man Murders his Younger Brother

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his younger brother for not inviting him for his daughter’s marriage and nephew’s engagement at his house in Hafeezbabanagar, according to the Kanchanbagh police. Station house officer Y. Kamal Kumar identified the alleged assailant as Shaik Esa, 38, and the victim as his younger brother Sheikh Mukthar.

The victim, a cloth seller, was rushed to a hospital by his younger brother Shaik Isaq where the doctors declared him dead. It is reported that Esa, who runs a grocery shop, had been taken into custody.

Police said Esa late night on Saturday went to the victim’s house abused his mother and argued with Mukthar for not inviting him on both the occasions. Even as Mukthar and Isaq tried to push him out, Esa rushed into the kitchen, picked up vegetable knife and stabbed Mukthar.