Car Rams into Pillar at Medipally, 2 Engineering Students Killed

Telangana
28 Jan 2026 8:23 AM IST

Eight people were traveling in a car from Boduppal towards Pocharam near Ghatkesar when the car hit the pillar at Medipally: Police

The mangled remains of a car damaged after ramming to a pillar at Medipally. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Two engineering students died while others escaped with injuries in a road accident in Medipally on Tuesday night. The students were from Wanaparthy district.

Eight people were traveling in a car from Boduppal towards Pocharam near Ghatkesar when the car hit the pillar at Medipally. Two students Sai Varun and Nikhil died on the spot. The police rushed the injured to a private hospital for better treatment.

According to preliminary information, the accident could have occurred due to over-speeding by the car. The police, however, said the exact reasons behind the incident could be known only after speaking to the injured persons.


