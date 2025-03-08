Car Plunges into SRSP Canal: 1 Killed, 2 Missing in Warangal

Warangal: One person was killed, and two others were swept away after the car they were traveling in plunged into the SRSP Canal near Teegarajupalli in Sangem mandal on Saturday. A rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing father and daughter.

According to police details, the family, belonging to Mecharajupally in Parvathagiri mandal, included Somaraupu Praveen, his wife Krishnaveni, daughter Chaitra Sai, and son Aryavardhan. They were on their way to their native place when Praveen experienced severe chest pain. While returning to Warangal for medical treatment, his condition worsened, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then plunged into the canal. While Krishnaveni was rescued by locals, Praveen was killed, and the other two family members were swept away along with the car.