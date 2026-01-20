Car Overturns Near Kondagattu, 12 Devotees Injured

Jagtial: A car overturned near Kondagattu in Jagtial district on Tuesday, leaving 12 devotees injured. The incident occurred when the vehicle, carrying pilgrims to the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple, lost control and plunged into a deep canal near the temple road. All the passengers travelling in the car sustained injuries in the mishap.

Local residents who noticed the accident rushed to the spot and rescued the injured devotees from the vehicle. The victims were immediately shifted to the Jagtial government hospital for treatment.