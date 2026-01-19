Car Mishap Sparks Rash Driving Case
Four-wheeler crashed into a car parked in front of a house in West Deendayalnagar.
HYDERABAD: A four-wheeler crashed into a car parked in front of a house in West Deendayalnagar, Neredmet police said. The accused driver, Vanalakshmi, was saved because the airbag deployed in time, police said. The accident caused damage to the parked car and the compound wall of the adjacent house. Videos of the incident were circulated widely on social media. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with rash driving on a public way. No injuries were reported. Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.
NH-65 mishap claims woman's life
A 28-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run accident on National Highway-65 near Maisamma temple, Choutuppal police said. The victim was returning home on a scooter along with her husband and four-year-old daughter after visiting the Cheruvugattu temple when an unidentified lorry hit the two-wheeler and sped away.
All three riders fell onto the road. The rear tyre of the lorry reportedly ran over the woman. Her husband and their daughter sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital where they were stated to be out of danger. Police were scouring CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to try and identify the driver.