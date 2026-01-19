Car Mishap Sparks Rash Driving Case

A 28-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run accident on National Highway-65 near Maisamma temple, Choutuppal police said. The victim was returning home on a scooter along with her husband and four-year-old daughter after visiting the Cheruvugattu temple when an unidentified lorry hit the two-wheeler and sped away.

All three riders fell onto the road. The rear tyre of the lorry reportedly ran over the woman. Her husband and their daughter sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital where they were stated to be out of danger. Police were scouring CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to try and identify the driver.