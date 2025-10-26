Car goes berserk on JNTU flyover in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A car driven reportedly by a Sudan national went berserk on JNTU flyover resulting in traffic chaos on Sunday.

The incident happened around 7.50 am after the car crossed Rythu Bazaar on the flyover. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and found that Sudan nationals were travelling in the vehicle. After the accident, they booked another vehicle and left the premises.

The car first hit the median on the flyover at high speed and later turned turtle after ramming into a two-wheeler before coming to a halt, the police said.